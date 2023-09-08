COLUMBIA − The Missouri Department of Conservation will increase prices for most hunting, fishing, trapping and commercial permits next year.
Most permits will see about an $1 increase effective Feb. 29, 2024:
- Resident hunting and fishing permit will go from $19 to $20.50
- Resident small game hunting permit will go from $10 to $10.50
- Resident trapping permit will go from $10 to $11
- Resident spring turkey permit will go from $17 to $18
- Resident firearm deer permit will go from $17 to $18
- Resident antlerless deer permit will go from $7 to $7.50
- Youth resident antlerless deer permit will go from $3.50 to $3.75
The Missouri Conservation Commission approved the increases on Friday after the MDC proposed adjustments in an "effort to keep up with rising costs of goods and services" it uses to manage its conservation areas, nature centers, shooting ranges, fish hatcheries and other facilities.
The MDC noted that most permits prices have remained the same for 20 years.
Those under 16 and 65 years of age and older remain exempt from small-game hunting permits and annual fishing permit requirements. Daily trout tags and an annual trout permit are still required.
Additional permit prices and more information on the commission's decision can be found on the MDC website.