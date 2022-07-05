Internet provider Mediacom said it has resolved outages for its internet and phone services.
The company tweeted around 3:35 p.m. and said it was aware of an outage causing technical difficulties for their users. By 4:39 p.m., it said all technical problems had been resolved.
**OUTAGE UPDATE** The technical problems impacting our system an hour ago have been resolved, and your service should be resumed. We apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this has caused.— Mediacom Cable (@MediacomCable) July 5, 2022
According to many Mediacom users on Twitter, these difficulties affected internet as well as telephone connections.
Although there were outage reports from across the country, many Mediacom users and network tracking organizations such as NetBlocks and DownDetector reported that the outage primarily affected residents of Missouri and Iowa.
According to DownDetector, there were over 8,000 reports in the last hour alone.