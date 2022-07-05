Service provider Mediacom says it is aware of its second internet and phone outage.
The company tweeted around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and said it is working to restore the services.
**OUTAGE UPDATE @ 6:30PM CST**— Mediacom Support (@MediacomSupport) July 5, 2022
We are aware of the disruption in service. Sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused and rest assured we are working diligently on restoring services. Thank you for your patience!
Earlier Tuesday, Mediacom said it resolved an hour-long outage that reportedly spread across the Midwest.
**OUTAGE UPDATE** The technical problems impacting our system an hour ago have been resolved, and your service should be resumed. We apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this has caused.— Mediacom Cable (@MediacomCable) July 5, 2022
Although there were outage reports from across the country, many Mediacom users and network tracking organizations such as NetBlocks and DownDetector reported that the outage primarily affected residents of Missouri and Iowa.
According to DownDetector, there were spikes in reported outages around 3:10 p.m. and 5:55 p.m.
KOMU 8 will update this story as more information is released.