Service provider Mediacom says it is aware of its second internet and phone outage.

The company tweeted around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and said it is working to restore the services. 

Earlier Tuesday, Mediacom said it resolved an hour-long outage that reportedly spread across the Midwest.

Although there were outage reports from across the country, many Mediacom users and network tracking organizations such as NetBlocks and DownDetector reported that the outage primarily affected residents of Missouri and Iowa. 

According to DownDetector, there were spikes in reported outages around 3:10 p.m. and 5:55 p.m.

