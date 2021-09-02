KOMU 8 Anchor Noah Klein talked with KBIA Health Reporter Sebastian Martinez Valdivia about the ongoing confusion surrounding Medicaid expansion.
Sebastian, can you give us a quick update on where Medicaid stands for Missourians right now?
The state is currently accepting applications under Medicaid expansion as it was ordered to do so by a judge on August 10. But it says that it needs until October 1 to start processing those applications.
So right now, if you qualify, if you make less than around $17,700 a year, you would qualify, you need to go to an office, fill out an application or fill out an application online or over the phone. But then a decision on that application won't be made until at least October 1.
A lot of things are still up in the air with that, a lot of the people who help out people in filling out these applications and getting them enrolled, have a lot of questions that are being answered slowly. But it's definitely not been a smooth process so far.
You talked earlier this week with someone who gets people registered, gets people signed up. What did they explain to you about kind of the confusion with all this?
Yeah, one of the biggest questions that they raised their certified application counselor, and there's a number of people like this across the state, a lot of them have health clinics, who basically somebody comes in for treatment, they say, "Hey, you may be eligible for these programs like Medicaid," and then help them go through that process work through the paperwork, and navigate that system.
And one of the biggest questions that they've raised is are people even aware that Medicaid has been expanded? Because it's been more than a year at this point, since the vote happened, the vote happened in August of 2020. And then there was the whole legislative fight back in May, where the legislature didn't appropriate the funds that the governor asked for to pay for this. And then there was the court battle that just wrapped up, like I said, last month, and this August. So there's been a lot of twists and turns in this story.
And what they're saying is that people are probably confused because of that. And a lot of people just aren't aware, especially because Missouri is one of the last states in the country to expand Medicaid.
There's a lot of people in the state who have probably tried to apply for those benefits before and been rejected, because the previous criteria were so much harsher, more narrow than they are under expansion. So all of those things mean that there's needs to be according to these advocates a big outreach effort to try to educate people about Medicaid expansion, try to tell them that they may be eligible and get them enrolled.
Because again, the estimates are 250,000 Missourians may qualify for Medicaid expansion. And from what I've heard, so far, the number of actual applications in this first month are just in the several 1000s, just over 44, just over 4,000.
What has the state done to advertise the program?
The state has done very little to advertise the program, the only thing that I can find that the state has done as far as outreach is a notice on its website.
So the website where you go to apply for Medicaid, there is a little notice there in red, that says that the state has expanded Medicaid eligibility. And that notice says it was ordered by the judge back on August 10. Part of the order that he sent to the state was that they had to post this notice on their website.
Aside from that, there haven't been any sort of public service announcements, any sort of concerted outreach effort. What the state says is that they don't have the money to do everything that they need to do. This is why it's taking until October 1. And so they said that they've pulled personnel to just try to get everything set up and in place so that they can start processing these applications.
Now, from that standpoint, you know, they would say that they don't have the resources to do this kind of outreach effort. But also they haven't responded directly to my inquiries in this regard.
The people you spoke with, do they believe this state is operating in good faith?
Yeah, from the folks who I've spoken to both here in Missouri and just high level experts, they say that the people who work in these departments and the state agencies, like the Family Support Division in the Department of Social Services, which oversees Medicaid, are acting in good faith and that they are going to implement what you know the voters voted on.
Even the Governor said that he was going to implement Medicaid expansion before the legislature decided not to appropriate the funds that he asked for. There isn't a lot of skepticism, at least from the people who work directly with this, with regards to the state acting in good faith here.
Do we have a current estimate for when these folks will actually be able to get coverage?
That's the big question.
The state says, again, it's going to start processing these applications on October 1. But that can take a while, you know, that can take a month or more, depending on where you are in the backlog that's been building up, you know, over this, this interim period between the court order and them starting to, you know, process these applications. So that's very much still up in the air.
What also isn't clear is exactly how much retroactive pay they're going to get. Because usually when you apply to a social service, like Medicaid, the service retroactively covers the time between your application and when you were approved. And so of course, now that theoretically, could go back to July 1, which is when Medicaid expansion was supposed to happen, according to the letter of the law. So that's one of those things that's still kind of up in the air.