JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) is preparing to help residents find alternative options if they lose Medicaid coverage. Annual renewals are set to start April 1.
Medicaid.gov states that roughly 84 million people are currently enrolled in Medicaid. Now, post-pandemic effects are happening.
According to The Associated Press, states will begin checking Medicaid eligibility for the first time in three years, and nearly 14 million people could lose coverage.
Kim Evans, director of the DSS' Family Support Division, says the impact on Missouri can be substantial.
"Individual's situations have changed since we held the cases in the system. I know there have been some projections out there of anywhere around 200,000 to 300,000 [people] that potentially could lose eligibility," Evans said.
States will check eligibility by sending forms that will verify an individual's personal information, such as address, income and household size. However, to avoid removing all individuals at once, states will verify eligibility over periods of nine months to one year.
Missouri will be reviewed in a 12-month period.
Pandemic regulations such as prohibiting states from kicking individuals off of Medicaid even without eligibility, are being reexamined. As a result, it's the first time in three years Missourian's Medicaid eligibility will be checked.
Steps are being taken in the state to protect those individuals, according to Heather Dolce, the communications director for the Missouri DSS.
"The Department of Social Services wants to ensure that Missourians who are still eligible for health care coverage through MOHealthNet can keep that coverage, and we are committed to doing everything we can to make sure participants understand the annual renewal process," Dolce said.
DSS provided a website dedicated to annual renewals and helping residents understand the process. It will also contain updates for future changes.
Individuals who are kicked off of Medicaid will have to seek alternative health options, like the Affordable Care Act's marketplace. Some options provided can cost less than $10 per month.
An enrollment period for that coverage will open for unenrolled Medicaid citizens on March 31 and last through July 31, 2024. Up to 60 days will be offered to enroll if one loses their Medicaid coverage.
Missourians seeking different health options will have help from the DSS.
"As we are redetermining individuals who are currently on, if they close, let's say due to excessive income, or do not meet an eligibility requirement, we will send those individual cases over to the federal marketplace where they'll be able to see any subsidy type coverage," Evans explained.
DSS stresses that individuals keep their current contact information updated with the department.