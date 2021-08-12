COLUMBIA - As more medical marijuana cultivators get approved and dispensaries have more product, prices are beginning to decrease across the state. But now medical dispensaries are not allowed to advertise promotions for marijuana.
Since medical marijuana was legalized in Missouri, the state has licensed and certified close to 60 cultivators and 200 dispensaries.
Before prices began to go down, Columbia dispensary Shangri-La sold an eighth of flower (3.5 grams) for $60 to $80. Now it can be bought for $40 to $80.
Leslie Frantzen, the supervisor at Shangri-La, said some prices have decreased noticeably over the last three weeks.
"I've been able to provide about a 28% price reduction in the last three weeks. Our prices have dropped on our vape carts, anywhere from $20 or more," Frantzen said.
Frantzen also said this is important for medical marijuana patients because they have to pay for their medicine out of pocket.
"Since it is not federally legal, insurance does not provide any type of help with their medicine," Frantzen said. "Some patients were a little shocked with the [new] prices, but we have discussed that this is a fresh start for Missouri."
Seth Reynolds, a medical marijuana patient and tobacco store owner, said he is happy prices are going down so people, including himself, don't have such a hard time paying for their medicine.
"With the economy kind of doing what it is, I think what it does is it really helps them be able to get their medicine at a cheaper price," Reynolds said. "It's kind of ridiculous when you go to a dispensary and you're paying, you know, 100 bucks for our quarter and 70 to 80 bucks for half a gram a dab, so I think that it really helps out with that."
After the July Fourth weekend, dispensaries across Missouri were emailed a warning by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services about advertising promotions for marijuana products.
“The department views a promotional event as any activity, advertisement or publicity designed to increase interest in purchasing medical marijuana or a particular product or brand of medical marijuana,” the email said.
Before the email was sent, dispensaries were promoting deals on their websites and other platforms, like social media.
Since recreational marijuana is still not legalized in the state, dispensaries can not promote medical marijuana products as anything other than medicine, DHSS said.
Frantzen said they currently have 10 providers they receive product from and that number continues to grow.
"We are not limited," Frantzen said. "But, we would like to have as many cultivators that we can to provide as much product and be able to get the best product available for our patients.
Frantzen confirmed that as cultivators receive their certifications and approval by the state, prices will continue to go down.