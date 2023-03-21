Megabus, a city to city express bus service, announced Monday it is expanding service options with new daily trips in and out of St. Louis.
In partnership with Burlington Trailways, Megabus is adding stops in 11 new Midwestern cities:
- Troy, Missouri
- Bowling Green, Missouri
- Hannibal, Missouri
- Quincy, Illinois
- Canton, Missouri
- Keokuk, Iowa
- Fort Madison, Iowa
- Burlington, Iowa
- Mount Pleasant, Iowa
- Iowa City, Iowa
- Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Megabus is a low-cost, double-decker bus service. Some bus fares are as low as $1.
“This partnership will offer robust expansion opportunities in the Midwest,” said Colin Emberson, vice president of commercial for Megabus. “Creating the opportunity for customers to travel as far west as Denver is particularly exciting. We’re proud to be able to offer customers new convenient travel options.”
The partnership between Megabus and Burlington Trailways also brings expanded service between Chicago and 12 cities, Denver and 22 cities, Des Moines and 33 cities, Iowa City and 20 cities, and Indianapolis and 22 cities.
Tickets for the new daily routes in and out of St. Louis will go on sale March 27. A schedule is available online.