JEFFERSON CITY − Meta Platforms, Inc. (Meta), formerly known as Facebook, will locate a nearly one million-square-foot data center in Kansas City, investing more than $800 million and supporting up to 100 jobs, Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday.
The data center, a first of its kind in Missouri, is expected to be operational in 2024.
“We’re proud to welcome Meta to Kansas City, Missouri, for this historic, cutting-edge development that will positively impact our state’s economy for years to come,” Gov. Parson said. “The Show-Me State stands out as a rising technology hub due to our strategic location, skilled workforce, and business friendly climate. This unprecedented investment signals Missouri is open for business and that our state is a prime destination for high-tech leaders and innovators alike.”
Why Kansas City, Missouri?🏆Kansas City ranks 3rd in the U.S. for Fastest-Growing Tech Market🏆Kansas City ranks 10th in the U.S. for Best Business Climate🏆Missouri ranks 10th in the U.S. for Women in Tech pic.twitter.com/HX4crgpAFe— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 24, 2022
Meta’s data center will be located in Kansas City’s Golden Plains Technology Park, a 5.5 million-square-foot data center campus.
The site will be supported by 100% renewable energy, ranking it among the most sustainable data centers in the world, and add additional renewable energy to the region’s local grid, according to a news release.
“Meta is excited to call Kansas City our new home. It stands out with so much to offer – good access to infrastructure and fiber, a strong pool of talent for both construction and operations, and more than anything, great community partners,” Darcy Nothnagle, director of community and economic development at Meta, said. “Meta is committed to being a good neighbor and investing in the long-term vitality of the region for years to come.”
Meta said it chose to locate the facility in Kansas City for its central location because it offers improved network connectivity between coastal data centers.
For the building of its new data center, Meta plans to use the Data Center Sales Tax Exemption Program, a tool that incentivizes the location and expansion of data centers in Missouri.