JEFFERSON CITY— The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) met at Jefferson City Hall Wednesday morning to discuss the process for awarding marijuana microbusiness licenses.
Microbusinesses are marijuana facility licenses issued only to eligible individuals and entities. They can help encourage underrepresented individuals to participate in the legal marijuana market, according to a press release from DHSS.
Beginning in October of this year, the state will award six microbusiness licenses to each of Missouri's eight congressional districts for a total of 48 licenses.
The choosing of applicants will be decided by a lottery drawing, as imposed by the state Constitution.
Out of the six licenses provided, two will be microbusiness dispensary licenses and four will be microbusiness wholesale licenses. A microbusiness dispensary license engages in the process of selling marijuana products, while the microbusiness wholesale license engages in the process of growing and manufacturing marijuana products.
The state said the two licenses will only be able to do business with each other.
Applications for a microbusiness license open on July 27 and will be available until Aug. 10. DHSS will then conduct the lottery drawing by Oct. 2 and licenses will be awarded in the days following.
Brett Eshler, a vegetable farmer and cannabis caregiver, said he's applying for a wholesale license to expand into the market on his own terms.
"The comprehensive license is too large; I don't want to go work for a big corporation like that, so the possibility of getting a smaller license is interesting to me," Eshler said.
Eshler said he falls into the category of underrepresented individuals because he has a net worth of less than $250,000.
"Hopefully it will be opportunity to own a legitimate business, make more income and grow the farmer map and get jobs for people that are local," Eshler said.
He said the license gives those with a lower income the opportunity to get into a business that tends to be difficult to break into.
"Cannabis is a big numbers game really," Eshler said, "So your options are either go work for one of the big ones [companies] and get paid $14 an hour or try to stay in the grassroots level."
At the beginning of June, DHSS released instructions and sample forms on its website for those interested in applying for a microbusiness license.
Those who apply will have to meet at least one of the following requirements in order to be eligible:
- Have a net worth of less than $250,000 and an income below 250% of the federal poverty level
- Have a valid service-connected disability card issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or successor agency
- Is someone who has been, or whose parent or guardian has been arrested, prosecuted or convicted of a non-violent marijuana offense;
- Reside in a ZIP code or census tract area where 30% or more of the population lives below the federal poverty level
- Graduated from an unaccredited school district or lived in a ZIP code with an unaccredited school.
The department said 48 more licenses will be issued next year.