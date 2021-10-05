JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to be lit purple in recognition of Alzheimer’s Awareness Day, Tuesday, Oct 5.
The dome will be lit from Tuesday at sunset until sunrise on Wednesday. The color purple is the signature color of the Alzheimer's Association. It is made up of blue, representing calmness, and red, representing passion.
Parson said he sympathizes with people who are affected by this disease.
“Alzheimer’s disease is a devastating illness that affects many of our loved ones, and we can all help spread awareness and lend our support to help find a cure that ends this disease," Parson said in a news release.
A coordinator for the Alzheimer's Association said he is thankful for Gov. Parson lighting the dome and bringing awareness to Alzheimer's.
"It's really hard to underscore just how impactful this one act of care and support is to the over 120,000 families out there in Missouri alone, that have been impacted by Alzheimer's disease," Joe Pallikkathayil, senior walk coordinator said.
Pallikkathayil's father has Alzheimer's disease. He said he hopes future generations won't have to see their loved ones suffer like his father does.
"But I've got hope that because of what we're doing, because of acts like what the governor is doing, that my daughter's not gonna have to watch me go the same way I'm watching my dad," Pallikkathayil said.
There will be a Walk to End Alzheimer's on Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. in Jefferson City. Supporters can donate or register to participate in the walk on their website.
Participants can choose to walk at their local event or walk from home. All funds raised from the walk will go to furthering the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.
Each registered participant will receive a promise garden flower. Each flower signifies the participants connection to the disease.
- Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer's or another dementia
- Purple is for those who have lost a someone to the disease.
- Yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer's.
- Orange is for those who support the cause and the Association's vision of a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia.
Columbia will also hold a Walk to End Alzheimer's on Oct. 30.
Many people across Missouri wear purple in support Alzheimer's on Tuesday. To see who took part in this check out Missouri's Alzheimer's Awareness Day Facebook page.