BOONE COUNTY - March 1 marks the beginning of severe weather preparedness week. Each weekday has a different focus for the state of Missouri.
- Monday, March 1: How to receive warnings
- Tuesday, March 2: Tornado safety
- Wednesday, March 3: Lightning safety
- Thursday, March 4: Wind and Hail safety
- Friday, March 5: Flooding safety
Tuesday's focus of tornado preparedness will include the outdoor warning system sirens. The sirens will sound at 10 a.m., weather permitting. One member of the National Weather Service hopes that many places will participate in the drill.
"We want people to think about if a tornado was headed toward my location, what would I do," NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Kevin Deitsch said. "Whether you are at school, at your home or at your business, you should have different plans for all of those places."
This annual drill is similar to different counties' plan of action for a tornado. Mid-Missourians are used to the sounding of the sirens on the first Wednesday of each month.
Deitsch says that the monthly drill is focused on making sure the warning systems are operating correctly, while the annual drill taking place tomorrow is for the public to make sure they are prepared.
"We're in severe weather season, we're in our peak tornado season now. So where would I go if this was happening to me?" Deitsch said.