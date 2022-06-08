FESTUS - A chimpanzee who co-starred in "George of the Jungle" and "Buddy" has been found a year after his owner faked the chimp's death.
PETA obtained an emergency temporary restraining order, preventing owner Tonia Haddix to not move or euthanize Tonka the chimp.
Last weekend, authorities removed the chimp from a cage in the basement of Haddix's home in Sunrise Beach.
Tonka went missing from the former Missouri Primate Foundation (MPF) breeding compound in Festus nearly a year ago. A lawsuit from PETA over the living conditions at MPF resulted in a court order requiring PETA to rescue Tonka and six other chimps. When PETA came to carry out the court order in July 2021, Tonka had vanished and Haddix claimed he had died.
PETA and his former co-star Alan Cumming offered a $20,000 reward for Tonka's whereabouts.
A court hearing is scheduled for June 15, where Haddix will have the opportunity to present her case. PETA says Tonka will be the 20th chimp rescued from roadside zoos and private owners since 2013.