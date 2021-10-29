MISSOURI − Attorney General Eric Schmitt and nine other states filed suit Friday against the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for federal contractors and employees.

Schmitt, along with Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, co-led the suit with Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Biden announced the vaccine mandate for federal contractors and employees on Sept. 9. Schmitt said on Wednesday he would file the suit by the end of the week.

The lawsuit involves 12 counts and asks the court to declare the mandate unlawful. It also asks the court to enjoin defendants from enforcing the mandate.

It argues that the mandate violates the Procurement Act, the Procurement Policy Act, the Anti-Commandeering Doctrine, Administrative Procedures Act and the Tenth Amendment and federalism.

It also claims the mandate is a violation of the APA as an agency action and separation of powers, and is an "unconstitutional exercise of the spending power."

The vaccine mandate for federal contractors and employers with 100 plus workers could apply to as many as 100 million Americans − close to two-thirds of the American workforce, according to CNN.