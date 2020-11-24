JEFFERSON CITY- The Jefferson City NAACP and Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty are hosting a virtual town hall Tuesday night demanding answers for what the state is doing to protect its inmates and staff at correctional facilities.
The Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC) has a COVID-19 dashboard that shares how many inmates and staff have contracted COVID-19. As of right now, that dashboard is not working - saying "COVID-19 testing database is currently under construction." Missouri's NAACP President Nimrod Chapel Jr. said this is just one of many concerns he has with the DOC.
"Not only do we have a failure to take care of our only job, take care of these inmates, keep them safe, keep us safe. You won't even tell us," Chapel said. "That's a lack of transparency. That speaks to something else."
Chapel is concerned with care taking place in correctional facilities. The Federal Bureau of Prisons reports 56 inmates and 26 staff members at the Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, Missouri, have COVID-19. Chapel mentioned concerns with staff and guards entering and leaving the facility without a mask.
"There's no plan. I mean, literally, there is no plan," Chapel said. "If someone is to say that this is the plan, that's a bad, bad plan. People are going to get sick and die as a result of it. That's not right. It's not right morally."
Chapel hopes he and the other activist groups will finally get some answers.
"We need to understand what measures are being taken to ensure that those people in charge of those institutions are going to correct their behavior or be removed from this life threatening kind of conduct that they're engaging in," Chapel said.
In a press release, the Missouri NAACP mentioned the DOC manufactures masks and hand sanitizer at two of its prison facilities. Chapel believes there should be no problem with getting those masks to staff and inmates.
"Why wouldn't we ask that the same people who are making the mask be allowed to benefit from mask utilization, not only from them wearing the mask, but also from the staff wearing the masks to be able to protect everybody, including themselves," Chapel said.
Activist groups aren't the only ones joining the town hall. Dr. Randall Williams from the Department of Health and Senior Services will join the town hall meeting, along with Tim Cutt, Union President of the Corrections Officers Association. There is a total of 12 co-sponsors of the town hall.
"This is not just the inmates or the families of the inmates," Chapel said. "It's every staff member at the Department of Corrections. Those folks have families, too. They deserve the precautions that are going to allow them to live through this pandemic, at the same time that they execute the very important duties for the state."
KOMU 8 News reached out to the DOC, but it declined an on camera interview. We are waiting for a statement from the DOC. The virtual town hall is Tuesday and starts at 7 p.m.