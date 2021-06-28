JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Family Health Council is looking forward toward the House vote on the Federal Reimbursement Allowance (FRA) bill after the Senate passed it over the weekend.

The Missouri Senate voted 28-5 to pass the FRA bill during the special session late Friday night.

Earlier in the session, one Republican senator proposed an amendment to cut off any funding to Planned Parenthood. In addition, Republican Paul Wieland expressed interest in banning IUDs and morning after pills.

Michelle Trupiano of The Missouri Family Health Council, a reproductive rights advocacy group, is glad the amendments did not go through with the bill.

"The Senate passed a clean version, and we're very hopeful that the House will just take that bill up and pass it cleanly and quit using birth control as a bargaining chip," Trupiano said.

As of Monday, the House had not received the bill from the Senate. The House will have until July 1 to vote on the legislation.