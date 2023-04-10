JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey submitted an amicus brief, along with 22 other states, for the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to urge the reversal of its decision in Soule v. Connecticut Association of Schools.
In Connecticut, students are allowed to compete in athletics according to their gender identity, as opposed to their sex assigned at birth.
The attorneys general say that the policy violates female athletes' Title IX rights by "repeatedly denying females an equal chance to be champions."
The brief, written by Tennessee's attorney general Johnathan Skremetti, goes on to explain that athletes assigned male at birth "won six of seven [track and field] competitions nominally designated for girls."
"It is outrageous that women are being forced to compete against biological males for the sake of 'inclusivity,'" Bailey said. "My office will use every legal mechanism available to defend women's sports."