JEFFERSON CITY — Eric Schmitt, the Missouri Attorney General, joined a letter with 20 other states calling on the Biden administration to reconsider education proposals aimed at teaching the critical race theory.
The letter, which is spearheaded by the Indiana Attorney General, also urges against the teaching of the 1619 Project and other similar curriculums in classrooms across the country.
The United States Department of Education issued in April two proposed priorities for the American History and Civics Education programs: one for “projects that incorporate racially, ethnically, culturally, and linguistically diverse perspectives into teaching and learning” and the second is for projects that promote “information literacy.”
Missouri Attorney General's office also wrote its own comment on the matter. In a news release, Schmitt is quoted calling the critical race theory and the 1619 Project history through a "flawed and harmful lens," specifically taking concern with the teachings from Ibram X. Kendi, a professor and antiracist activist.
Attorney Generals from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and West Virginia also are behind the Indiana letter.