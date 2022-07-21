ST. LOUIS - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit and a motion for a preliminary injunction against the City of St. Louis Thursday.
A release from Schmitt's communications office said the suit was filed after St. Louis officials passed Board Bill 61, authorizing $1.5 million in federal ARPA funds to be used for providing "logistical support" for abortion, including travel expenses and other costs of obtaining out-of-state abortions.
The lawsuit argues that the City's "Reproductive Equity Fund" violates a Missouri revised statute, which classifies public funds being expended for performing abortions that aren't medically necessary as "unlawful".
The lawsuit incorporates four counts:
- Unlawful use of public funds
- Unlawful activity by public employees
- Unlawful use of public facilities
- The City's policy is preempted by state law