JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined a coalition with seven states to shut down a massive robocall operation in Texas.
John Caldwell Spiller II and his business partner Jakob Mears own Rising Eagle Capital Group LLC, JSquared Telecom LLC and Rising Eagle Capital Group-Cayman, which have called billions of people across the country using robocalls, according to attorney general's office.
The attorneys general sued the defendants in June 2020 for violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the federal Telemarketing Sales Rule and various state consumer protection laws.
Both Spiller and Mears are banned from initiating or facilitating any robocalls, working in or with companies that make robocalls and engaging in any form of telemarketing.
The United States district court for the Southern District of Texas ordered both to pay over $244 million, but that amount will be largely suspended in favor of permanent operational bans and because the two are unable to pay the total amount.
Bailey joined the settlement with Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas. The Missouri Attorney General's office received over 39,000 complaints from consumers whose numbers were on the Do Not Call Registry in 2022 alone, according to the news release.
If you want to be placed on the federal and state no-call list, you can fill out the form on ago.mo.gov and report violations of the list at 800-392-8222.