COLUMBIA - Missouri's new law outlawing abortions is leading to confusion over whether or not people will be prosecuted for using emergency contraceptives like Plan B, Ella, birth control pills or IUDs.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade called on Attorney General Eric Schmitt to release a formal statement on the legality of birth control.
"We have some lawyers who are saying that the passage of House bill 126, back from 2019, actually prevents women from accessing things like Plan B and various types of birth control, and that there is a provision that allows for women to be prosecuted for accessing those services," Quade said. "Then you have attorneys on the other side of that conversation saying absolutely not, that is not how the bill is written."
In an emailed statement to KOMU 8 News, Chris Nuelle, spokesperson for Schmitt's office, said Missouri law does not prohibit the use or provision of Plan B, or contraception
However, Quade argued that a simple statement is not enough.
"We want an official legal opinion from the Attorney General's Office," Quade said. "This is a very common thing that is asked for of his office, because they are the top prosecutorial office in our state. And we want their official opinion."
Quade said she doesn't want hospital providers to have to go back and forth, like Saint Luke's Hospital in Kansas City did over the past 24 hours.
"And we've already seen this mass confusion that folks are having right now in our state, and they deserve clear-cut answers on what's legal and what's not."
Saint Luke’s Hospital announced Tuesday night it would not provide emergency contraception in Missouri until the state's new laws were better defined. Saint Luke's said the new restrictions on abortion means contraceptives could be interpreted as criminalizing emergency contraception.
However, Saint Luke's announced Wednesday afternoon that it was reversing the decision and will continue to offer emergency contraception services.
The different types of emergency contraception include Ella, Plan B, birth control pills and the copper IUD. It was unclear if the hospital planned to halt providing all four types of contraception or just Plan B.
In response to Saint Luke's original announcement, BJC HealthCare and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis announced they will continue to offer all forms of contraception.
In mid-Missouri, Boone Health's marketing director Ben Cornelius told KOMU 8 News that the hospital's pharmacy does stock "common contraceptives" such as birth control. But, "these aren't prescribed as emergency contraceptives or prescribed in our emergency department," Cornelius said.
"We don’t foresee that we will need to change any of our current practices. We do not provide any emergency contraceptives," Cornelius said.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said MU Health Care does dispense contraception, including emergency contraception such as Plan B.
Gov. Mike Parson told reporters Tuesday the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is evaluating whether a near-total ban on abortion will also affect access to contraception.
According to STL Public Radio, despite being pressed repeatedly, Parson would not give a clear answer on whether people should be worried about access to birth control.
“I think the Department of Health will make those clarifications for us. I think they’re in the process of making that clarification so everybody knows how we’re going to read that,” he said.
He released a statement on Twitter Wednesday afternoon and said Missouri law has not changed the legality of contraceptives.
To address any misinformation: Missouri law has not changed the legality of contraceptives. Contraceptives are not abortions and are not affected by the Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) June 29, 2022
KOMU 8 News reached out to the state health department requesting more information, but has not heard back.
"We have seen some of the extremists in Jefferson City say that birth control is next on the chopping block, they have come out and publicly said it since the overturning of Roe," Quade said.
Quade said IUDs and IVF fertilization are also part of that conversation.
"I have women calling me asking if they should move their eggs to other states," Quade said. "This affects so many different facets of health care and access for families. And so what's next? We're hearing all sorts of things from the extremists in Jefferson City right now and have over the past several months. And so we are preparing for all of the fights from just simply getting access to birth control to being able to play in families."