COLUMBIA - New data by Everytown for Gun Safety shows Missouri having the fifth highest rate of unintentional child shooting incidents in the country.
According to the data, Missouri has an injury and death rate of 2.3 per million when it comes to unintentional child shootings. The only states with higher rates are Louisiana, Alaska, Mississippi and Tennessee.
Sarah Burd-Sharps, director of research for Everytown for Gun Safety, says the issue happens every day.
"Almost every day we hear the same tragic story of a child unintentionally shooting themself or others," Burd-Sharps said in a press release. "Guns always need to be securely stored: meaning unloaded, locked, and stored separate from ammunition."
Kim Westerman, a volunteer for Mom's Demand Action, says these types of incidents affect everyone.
"Every gun death is devastating. We recognize that it's not just the person shot who's affected, but their families and communities are really turned upside down," Westerman said. "Especially when it's a young person and it was completely unintentional and preventable... that's really heartbreaking."
Westerman herself has experienced the pain of being close to these sorts of issues. She's had two cousins who have both unintentionally shot someone.
"It really hits home that anyone can have this happen to them. Both were avid hunters and understood guns. Having access to that gun in the home really led to tragedy," Westerman said.
As more children stayed home during the COVID-19 pandemic, unintentional children shootings started to rise.
"The number of unintentional shooting deaths by children was 31% higher from March through December 2020 than during the same period in 2019. And 2021 is on target to exceed even that dispiriting high, with the highest number of January to June incidents of the past 7 years," according to the Everytown report.
Everytown's #NotAnAccident Index shows data dating back to 2015 across the United States. According to the data, Missouri has had at least 96 unintentional shootings by children since 2015. In 2021, there have been at least 14.
Most recently a 10-year-old boy unintentionally shot and injured his 7-year-old brother while playing in a bedroom in St. Louis. At the beginning of the year, a 4-year-old boy in Sedalia fatally shot himself after finding an unsecured and loaded handgun.
"It's heartbreaking to see that we have so many of these unintentional shootings in Missouri. Our organization has had to play defense actively. Our group has been focused on making fewer gun laws," Westerman said.
A child access prevention law makes it illegal for an adult to keep a gun in a place and manner so that a child can easily access and fire it.
The 10 states (with the exception of Wyoming) with the lowest number of injuries and death from unintentional child shootings have some form of child-access law that provides protection.
Missouri currently has a law that makes it illegal for a person who "knowingly sells, leases, loans, gives away or delivers a blackjack to a person less than 18 years old without the consent of the child's custodial parent or guardian or recklessly."
The state does not have any child-access prevention laws that penalize individuals for negligently storing guns where a child can gain access.
The 10 states with the highest rates of injuries and deaths from unintentional child shootings do not have child-access laws or have a law that only applies in special circumstances.
A 2019 Preventing Child Deaths report from the Missouri Department of Social Services suggests "parents need to store their guns safely, preferably unloaded and inaccessibly to children."
"Most unintentional childhood firearm deaths involve guns kept in the home that have been left loaded, safety off and accessible to children," according to the report.
Moms Demand Action launched the Be SMART campaign to raise awareness that secure gun storage. The campaign is designed to help parents and adults normalize conversations about gun safety and take responsible actions to prevent child gun deaths and injuries.
"We can help prevent young people being able to access unsecured guns which can lead to unintentional shootings and gun suicide, which is also a huge problem," Westerman said.
Moms Demand Action says Missouri has a long way to go to fix this issue.