JEFFERSON CITY — The deadline for filing taxes on the state and federal level is Monday, but delays could be possible for getting tax refunds.
This year, the IRS extended the federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year to May 17 instead of April 15 "to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic." Simultaneously, Governor Mike Parson extended the payment deadline.
The IRS extended the deadline last year from April 15 to July 15, and Steven Vanderveen, an enrolled agent at Capital City Accounting and Tax Services, said the month extension this year was actually more difficult to navigate than the 4-month push back in 2020.
"We still felt pushed to try and get everybody's tax return completed, whereas last year, when we had until July, that was a much longer period where 30 days doesn't buy us much time," Vanderveen said.
The IRS said it's taking longer to process mailed documents because of mail delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The IRS said it's taking more than 21 days to issue refunds for some 2020 tax returns.
"There's million of people who have not received refunds," Vanderveen said. "What's made it a little more complicated is not only do they have difficulty contacting them, but as tax preparers, we have a tax preparer hotline, but we can't get a hold of the IRS either."
As of early April, the IRS had a backlog of 5.5 million paper returns received in 2020 and 8.7 million paper returns received in this year so far.
While Vanderveen acknowledged the current backlog and the possibility of a bigger one after Monday, he said he didn't know why it was happening.
"I'm not sure what's causing some of those backlogs," Vanderveen said. "I know that when we're filing returns we have to answer the questions about the stimulus."
He said the best option is to just file.
"File," Vanderveen said. "If you know that you're going to owe a balance and you can't file. File the extension and make a payment with the extension. That way you won't be penalized for a failure to file or penalized for late payments."
KOMU 8 News reached out to more than 30 tax preparation services, accounting agencies and CPA for comment on Monday, and common thread was how "crazy" Monday had been even before noon. KOMU 8 News also reached out to the IRS for more information on what the backlog looks like. There was no response.