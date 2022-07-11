Missouri angler cited after posting photo of 'stringer full of fish'

FARMINGTON − An angler was cited by the Missouri Department of Conservation after he posted a photo of a "stringer full of fish."
An MDC agent cited the angler who was fishing at Hager Lake in Farmington, after the angler kept black bass of "illegal length." He also kept too many of the fish, according to MDC. A photo from the department shows at least eight fish.
"St. Francois County Agent Clayton Lewis recently cited an angler that kept these illegal sized largemouth bass and over limits -- just so he could take a picture of a stringer full of fish," the MDC wrote in a Facebook post Monday.
Anglers can keep a daily limit of six black bass and some areas have more specific regulations. Black bass at Hager Lake that are less than 15 inches long must be immediately returned to the water, unharmed, according to state regulations.
The MDC reminded residents to check regulations prior to fishing.
"And please don't boost your social media presence at the expense of our wildlife," the MDC wrote.