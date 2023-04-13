JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) awarded a total of $30 million through the Local Tourism Assets Development Grant Program for 26 projects across the state, according to a news release from Gov. Mike Parson's office Thursday.
The Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program launched in October 2022. It's funded through the American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA) and is part of Parson's fiscal year 2023 budget plan.
The funding provided to the 26 projects is a way to further the recovery of the tourism, travel and hospitality industries, according to Parson's office.
Grant awards will fund a variety of projects in the state such as welcome and recreation centers, museum expansions, indoor and outdoor attraction development and more.
"When we proposed this funding to be in the budget along with the Division of Tourism it wasn't done arbitrarily it's because we've been hearing about these needs over and over again," Shad Burner, director of federal initiatives at the DED, said.
Statewide, the tourism industry had an almost $18.5 billion economic impact in the last fiscal year and is powered by about $16 billion in direct tourism related spending, according to DED Tourism Director, Stephen Foutes.
"In a lot of our communities tourism is a huge driver, if not the number one driver of their local economy," Foutes said.
Foutes said the DED looked at two things when the department chose which projects to help fund: increased visitation to communities and increased visitor spending.
"Because that visitor spending generates taxes in the economy that helps support the goods and services that our communities need," Foutes said.
Jefferson City is among the recipients accepted for the grant. The city was awarded over $2.1 million for hospitality developments.
"What we wanted to do was really try to fund projects that would add to the tourism economy that was significantly impacted due to COVID-19," Burner said.
Officials mentioned the importance of this funding is to push communities to be resilient and see the future of tourism, not just the recovery.
"We got to make the calls to these communities and sometimes you see an award amount that's so much smaller than some of the others, but when you call somebody and tell them, 'Hey your project is going to get this money,' and they start crying on the phone because of how life changing it's going to be for that community," Burner said.