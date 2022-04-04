JEFFERSON CITY - The state of Missouri announced a new apprenticeship initiative for direct support professionals, Missouri Talent Pathways, on Monday.
The program will run through the Department of Mental Health's (DMH) Division of Developmental Disabilities (DD).
The goal of the new program is to recruit and retain a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, Gov. Mike Parson said in a news release. This comes as the state continues to work toward filling health care worker shortages.
Missouri Talent Pathways has been approved by the U.S. Division of Labor's Office of Apprenticeship. Participants who complete the program will be awarded a certificate as a certified direct support professional.
“The public health emergency truly magnified the impact of the staffing crisis within DMH and our community partners,” DMH Director Valerie Huhn said. “This apprenticeship is a piece of the larger solution to help us stabilize the direct support professional workforce by constructing a solid career pathway.”
More objectives of the newly founded program can be found on the official website.
“It's programs like this one, that allow Missouri to consistently rank among the top states for apprenticeship opportunities. We look forward to this program helping expand health care workforce solutions while improving our ability to care for some of Missouri's most vulnerable citizens," Gov. Parson said.