Missouri asks some unemployment recipients to give money back - or face consequences

Weather Alert

MOZ018-019-026-027-034-035-041-042-047>050-151100- /O.NEW.KLSX.WW.Y.0002.210115T0900Z-210116T0300Z/ Audrain MO-Boone MO-Callaway MO-Cole MO-Knox MO-Lewis MO- Marion MO-Moniteau MO-Monroe MO-Osage MO-Ralls MO-Shelby MO- Including the cities of Columbia, Fulton, Hannibal, Jefferson City, and Mexico 233 PM CST Thu Jan 14 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The combination of strong winds and snow could also reduce the visibility, making it difficult to see the road. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of accumulating snow will primarily cause travel difficulties. Roads may rapidly become slippery once the snow begins, so motorists should plan for a slower than normal trip. Be especially alert when approaching bridges, overpasses, and curves. The latest road conditions can be obtained on the Internet at traveler.modot.org/map/ or by calling 1-888-275-6636. && $$