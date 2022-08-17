JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Wednesday that a settlement has been reached in principle with opioid producer Endo International.
Endo, an Ireland-based drug manufacturer with headquarters in Malvern, Pennsylvania, makes generic and branded opioids, including Percocet and Endocet.
The agreement in principle with Endo resolves allegations that Endo boosted opioid sales using deceptive marketing that downplayed the risk of addiction and overstated the benefits of the drugs.
States also allege Endo falsely promoted the benefits of Opana ER, which was withdrawn from the market in 2017. Endo is also accused of falsely advertising the so-called "abuse deterrent formula" in Opana ER, which resulted in deadly outbreaks of Hepatitis and HIV due to its widespread abuse via injection, according to the attorney general's office.
The settlement will provide up to $450 million nationwide to participating states and local governments, as well as ban Endo's opioids and require the company to submit millions of documents related to its role in the opioid crisis for online publication in a public archive.
Missouri would receive millions of dollars for opioid abatement, treatment, and reeducation as a result of the settlement, the attorney general's office said. The exact dollar amount is still being worked out.
“My Office’s primary goal when reaching settlements with opioid companies like Endo has always been about fighting on behalf of the victims of opioid abuse and addiction and their families,” Attorney General Schmitt said in a news release. “This settlement, like previous settlements with Johnson & Johnson, major opioid distributors, Teva, and others, will bring critical resources to those who desperately need help with opioid addiction and abuse.”
The final resolution is contingent on final documentation but would furthermore result in a ban of Endo marketing their opioid products forever.