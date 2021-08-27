KANSAS CITY — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the results of a multi-state human trafficking operation Friday morning in Kansas City.
The 12-state operation known as Operation United Front led by the Attorney General's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol occurred Thursday night.
During the operation, 102 people where arrested and 47 victims and sex workers, including two minor victims, were rescued.
Each state conducted its own operation separately while staying in communication by sharing information and data with the Attorney General's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
This is believed to be the first Attorney General-led multi-state operation of its kind.
“Operation United Front was an unprecedented human trafficking operation that brought together law enforcement agencies from different jurisdictions – something that rarely happens," Schmitt said in a news release. "When we all come together, we can affect change and more effectively fight human trafficking, a crime that is often multi-jurisdictional in nature. My Office will not stop in our quest to investigate and eradicate human trafficking in Missouri.”
Missouri's operation took place inside a commercial business in Kansas City. This operation led to two arrests and the rescue of four victims.