JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced his campaign for Senate Wednesday morning.
Schmitt appeared on Fox News Wednesday where he announced his campaign. A Twitter account and an email address supporting his campaign also appeared Wednesday morning.
Schmitt is looking to win the Senate seat Roy Blunt has held for the past 10 years.
Former governor Eric Greitens announced his campaign Monday evening for the same Senate seat, also through an appearance on Fox News.
Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe announced Monday that he would not run for the senate seat, but rather for governor in 2024.
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced earlier this month he would not run for Blunt's seat in congress.
Former State Senator Scott Sifton, former U.S. Marine Lucas Kunce and Democratic candidate Timothy Shepard have announced they do plan to run for Blunt's seat.