IRON COUNTY - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed a suit of quo warranto Thursday to remove Iron County Sheriff Jeffery Burkett from office.
The quo warranto claims that Burkett “has knowingly or willfully failed and refused to perform official acts and duties with respect to the execution or enforcement of criminal laws of the State, and has engaged in willful acts of misconduct, malfeasance, misfeasance, and nonfeasance in office.”
The petition alleges that Burkett is unfit to hold office after allegedly helping Rick Gaston, an Iron County resident, with a plot to kidnap Gaston's children from their mother after a domestic dispute back in March.
Burkett is accused of working with two deputies to find the mother, who was seeking refuge from Gaston, by using her phone records, so that Gaston could take their daughter from her, according to previous reporting.
The two deputies and the father were also arrested and faces four felony charges, including attempted parental kidnapping, conspiracy and stalking, and two other misdemeanor charges, according to a criminal complaint.
Following this incident, the Washington County Prosecutor criminally charged Iron County Sheriff Burkett with attempted kidnapping in the third degree, stalking in the first degree and participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities, among others.
The Attorney General’s Office says that Burkett “abused his power and authority as an elected sheriff by encouraging other law enforcement officers to make illegal arrests and detentions, knowing that he had no jurisdiction or authority and knowing that the arrests and seizures lacked any probable cause or reasonable suspicion.”
“Missourians have seen firsthand what happens when elected officials fail to enforce the law, and my office is not going to stand by and let it happen again," Bailey said. "To that end, I am moving for the removal of the Iron County Sheriff, and I demand that he resign effective immediately.”