Missouri Black leaders rally outside State Capitol over alleged racially insensitive behavior

JEFFERSON CITY — Black elected leaders, clergy, activists and various human and voting rights organizations rallied Wednesday morning at the State Capitol to denounce what they say was appalling and racially insensitive behavior from the GOP majority.
Rep. Marlene Terry, a Democrat from St. Louis County and chair of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus, was one of the organizers of the rally. She issued a statewide call to action about the "blatant racism" that occurred in House of Representatives Thursday morning.
During last Thursday's legislative session, Rep. Kevin Windham, a Black Democrat from Hillsdale, was debating House bill 301 when he was silenced by House Speaker Dean Plocher.
After Windham was cut off, House Majority Leader Jon. Patterson moved to end the debate entirely.
Three Black lawmakers, Reps. Rasheen Alridge, LaKeySha Bosley and Raychel Proudie, were stationed at microphones ready to speak on the bill as Republicans voted to end the debate, not giving the St. Louis representatives the opportunity to speak.
Now, leaders of the Black Caucus are fighting against the "silencing tactics" from who they call the "predominantly white GOP supermajority."
Rev. Darryl Gray, another rally organizer and a well-known civil rights activist, says they plan to fight against the political abuse.
"The actions of the Missouri State legislature mirrors other GOP legislative bodies throughout the country," Gray said. "Their intent is to take this country back to the Jim Crow Era, insidiously working with all deliberate speed and effort to dismantle human, civil, and voting rights in American, especially in deep red states."
In a press release Wednesday, Terry said the Black Caucus received calls asking them to postpone the rally due to the Chiefs' Super Bowl celebrations scheduled for the same date and time in Kansas City. She said they ignored the requests and pledged to move forward with the demonstration.
A variety of topics were discussed at the rally, including racial and public disparities in education, police enforcement, public health and gun control laws in Missouri.
One protestor at the rally, Lisa LaGrone, said she attended to be a voice for kids who have been the victim of gun violence.
During the rally, LaGrone held a sign of her grandson, Antonio, who she says was shot in the head three times in 2021.
LaGrone said she wants state representatives to hear what the people from St. Louis City have to say. She says politicians need to start working together.
"Who are you all to stop somebody from speaking?" LaGrone asked. "The House does not belong to you all. Everybody should be able to have a voice instead of everybody fighting each other."
Gray said he was more than pleased with Wednesday's rally.
"As you can see from the turnout, this was diversity," Gray said. "This is really what community looks like. This is what Missouri looks like."
After the rally, Gray said Plocher owes an apology to Windham and the Black Caucus, and that there needs to be an official recognition of the Legislative Black Caucus to "prevent any further silencing of Black political voices."
Plocher and Patterson did not respond to KOMU 8's request for comment.