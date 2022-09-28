JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Budget Committee passed Senate bills 3 and 5 after holding a hearing about those bills Wednesday.
The Senate voted to pass the bills last week. The full House floor will hear the bills Thursday.
The budget committee heard testimony from Sen. Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield), one of the senators who proposed the income tax bill.
The main concerns regarding the bill were the effects on other areas like the job market and education if the revenue from income tax is removed.
Several state representatives said that the bills would deplete resources for the lower class and hurt the people that they intend to help.
However, there was support for the bills as well.
Rep. Doug Richey (R-Excelsior Springs) said the bill is good, “appropriate, and ethical” and that he thought it would result in a net positive.
Sen. Hough said when the bill is fully implemented, it would take $1 billion out of the budget.
Senate bills 3 and 5 would lower the income tax rate to 4.95% in 2023. The plan is for state income tax to fall to 4.5% if Missouri state revenues continue at a constant rate.