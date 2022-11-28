COLUMBIA — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) proposed new regulations for the marijuana industry, prompting concerns from small businesses.

These regulations come after Missouri voted earlier this month to pass Amendment 3, legalizing the adult use and sale of recreational marijuana.

In Section E of the draft rule, DHSS proposes outlawing the sale of "modified, intoxicating tetrahydrocannabinol isomers." This wording includes many well-known marijuana substitutes such as hemp-derived Delta 8.

If these regulations pass, many shops selling CBD and other cannabis alternatives will have to pull much of their stock from store shelves.

Kevin Halderman, owner of Columbia boutique Hemp Hemp Hooray, said the proposed regulations will drastically impact Missouri's hemp industry.

"DHSS will come out and clearly tell you that they're only here to regulate marijuana," he said. "But if you look at it from our side, once they start regulating these other hemp isomers, that affects state commerce."

In Missouri state law, the blanket term "marijuana" does not include hemp and its products and commodities. Halderman believes that because of this, DHSS lacks the authority to prohibit him from selling hemp-based Delta 8 products, a staple in his catalogue.

"DHSS is actually overstepping their own rules," he said. "They're very vague and not very specific, only pertaining to marijuana law."

The Missouri Hemp Trade Association also took issue with the proposed regulations. In an open letter addressed to DHSS, it cited vague phrasing and a lack of relevance to the marijuana industry as sources of its concern.

"The language in [Section E] is broad and not specific to the Missouri Marijuana program," the letter said. "It is written in such a way that it could potentially be applied statewide to other hemp businesses that are outside the scope of the marijuana program."

The period for public comment on the propositions ended last Friday, but DHSS has not commented on the status of the regulations or when they might go into effect.