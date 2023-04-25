JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced Tuesday it will begin the application process for microbusiness licenses.
According to DHSS, these marijuana facility licenses are designed to allow marginalized or under-represented individuals to participate in the legal marijuana market.
When voters approved Amendment 3 in November 2022, DHSS took on the responsibility of creating a "lottery process" for granting a limited number of microbusiness licenses.
While Amendment 3 requires DHSS to begin the application process by September, DHSS says it will begin accepting applications early to better serve applicants.
The application window for the first round of licenses will be July 27 through Aug. 10. Application forms and instructions will be available by June 6.
In October, DHSS will issue, via random lottery drawing, six microbusiness licenses in each of the eight Missouri congressional districts, for a total of 48 microbusiness licenses. Of the six in each district, two will be microbusiness dispensaries, and four will be wholesale facilities.
The Missouri Lottery will conduct the drawing without reference to the identities of the applicants using certified software to produce random results, according to DHSS.
More information about microbusiness licensing and application requirements can be found on DHSS's website.