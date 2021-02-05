JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to shine bright with red lights to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their repeat appearance in the Super Bowl.
The dome will glow red starting Friday at sunset, until Monday, Feb. 8.
"We couldn’t be more excited for the Chiefs to return to the Super Bowl, especially after a challenging year for our state,” Parson said in a press release. “The Chiefs have played an important role not just in Kansas City and Missouri but throughout the history of football. Our sports teams unite us as fans and provide an outlet of relief during times of struggle, and we are proud to have the Chiefs represent the great state of Missouri at the Super Bowl once again."
Governor Parson also gave the Chiefs some words of encouragement.
"Let's run it back and bring home another Super Bowl trophy! Go Chiefs!"
The Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.
Kickoff is expected to take place at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.