JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is asking hunters around the state for both turkey feathers and deer meat in an effort to help out scientists and the Share the Harvest program.
The turkey feathers will help the department's scientists improve research models used to monitor turkey population trends and estimate turkey numbers across the state, while the surplus of deer meet will help keep the department's Share the Harvest program well-stocked, according to a series of press releases sent on Wednesday.
Hunters who harvest a turkey Sept. 15 through Nov. 10, the entire month of Oct., and Nov. 22 through Jan. 15, 2024, are asked to mail the ninth and 10th primary wing feathers and 3 to 5 breast feathers from their turkeys to MDC using a postage-paid envelope from MDC.
The Share the Harvest program began in 1992 as a way for hunters to give back to local food banks and food pantries while still being able to hunt for themselves. It also gave the department another way of managing Missouri’s valuable deer resource.
Since its inception, the program has provided nearly 5 million pounds of meat to hungry Missourians, according to the press release.
Deer hunters who hunt from Sept. 15 to Jan. 15 are asked to test their deer meat for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) before donating the meat.
CWD is a prion disease that affects deer and other animals that will kill on impact, according to the CDC.
Once the meat has been tested, hunters can take the harvested deer to an approved meat processor and let the processor know how much meat to donate.
Meat-processing fees are covered entirely or in part by numerous local sponsors, along with statewide sponsors.
For a feather submission form and for more information on Share the Harvest, hunters and interested parties can go to mdc.mo.gov/share.