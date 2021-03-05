DAVIESS COUNTY- A contractor who worked in Daviess County faces charges of fraud and threatening to disseminate a private sexual image, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Friday.
Robert B. Williams, 49, allegedly defrauded a consumer with his business, Xtreme Concrete & Outdoor Living. Prosecutors allege that Williams took several payments for a project, and then did not do the work as promised.
Williams then allegedly threatened to release a private sexual image of the consumer if she reported him, according to a statement from the Attorney General.
Williams has been convicted of fraud before, including 9 felony counts of deceptive business practices and three felony counts of receiving stolen property.