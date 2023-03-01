JEFFERSON CITY - The Environmental Protection Agency proposed a rule Wednesday that would allow gasoline with higher blends of ethanol to be sold year-round in Missouri, Illinois and several other Midwestern states beginning in 2024.
Currently, gasoline with a blend of 15% ethanol is not allowed to be sold in the summer. Because of this, the majority of gas sold in the summer is a blend of 10% ethanol.
Bradley Schad, the CEO of Missouri Corn, said there are many benefits to the proposed rule.
“Ethanol is a better, most cost effective fuel because it is high-octane fuel,” he said. “Last year, 15% ethanol saved consumers 16 cents per gallon, which is significant cost savings across the board nationwide.”
An increase in ethanol content is also beneficial for corn farmers. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, 94% of ethanol is produced from the starch in corn grain.
“It’s homegrown,” Schad said. “It’s produced right here in the U.S. and a lot of times farmers are actually invested in the ethanol plant themselves.”
When it comes to the environment, Schad said that producing ethanol is much cleaner than other gasoline methods.
“Whenever you look at producing corn, it’s taking carbon out of the air and sequestering it into the soil,” he said. “Our plants are continuing to produce oxygen and pulling that energy from the sunlight and giving it to consumers that need it.”
According to AAA, average gas prices in Missouri have fallen below $3 and currently sit at $2.99. This is 35 cents per gallon cheaper than it was a year ago. Schad said the option of 15% ethanol gas in the summer could help lower gas prices even further.