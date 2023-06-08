COLUMBIA − Courts across Missouri had until Thursday to expunge all misdemeanor marijuana cases, but one advocacy group believes that likely won't happen.
When Missourians voted to pass Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana in November, they also voted to allow individuals with misdemeanor, non-violent marijuana-related offenses to petition for release from prison or parole and probation and have their records expunged.
The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, or NORML, says several Missouri courts have made little or not effort to comply with the law.
According to Missouri NORML, two cases have been expunged in Callaway County, four in Maries County, three in Randolph County and 10 in Gasconade County, as of Tuesday. Meanwhile, Audrain, Cooper, Pettis and Saline counties have expunged at least 1,000 cases each. NORML says Buchanan County leads the state with over 2,000 expunged cases.
Dan Viets, Missouri NORML coordinator, said he believes it's clear that many counties have made "no serious effort to comply with the requirements of the Missouri Constitution."
“It should not be necessary to seek a Court order in order to force our Circuit Courts to comply with the Missouri Constitution, but if that is what is required, we may pursue that option," Viets said.
NORML says funding for the expungements was provided by the Missouri General Assembly in a supplemental appropriation earlier this year. A 6% statewide sales tax on adult-use marijuana was also included in Amendment 3's language. Courts will be reimbursed for any expenses occurred.
“There is no reason why these counties should be dragging their feet and failing to comply with the law as passed by the voters of our state," Viets said.
