JEFFERSON CITY – The owners of the now-closed Circle of Hope Girls Ranch were charged with over 100 different counts from the allegations of 16 women. The ranch has been open since 2006.
The charges span from child endangerment to second-degree rape.
In a press conference on Wednesday, Attorney General Eric Schmitt said Boyd Householder, 71, was charged in Cedar County with 79 felony charges and one misdemeanor, including six counts of second-degree statutory rape and 56 counts of abuse and neglect of a child.
Boyd's wife, Stephanie Householder, 55, faces 22 felony charges, 10 of those being for the abuse and neglect of a child. The alleged incidents occurred from 2017 to 2020.
“With 16 victims so far, we believe this to be one of the most widespread cases of sexual, physical and mental abuse patterns against young girls and women in Missouri’s history,” Schmitt said.
The couple is in custody in custody of the Vernon County Jail. They were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.
As the Attorney General read out some of the specifics of the counts, he mentioned his daughters calling the abuse at Circle of Hope “unthinkable.”
Schmitt acknowledged that rumors of abuse at Circle of Hope had existed for years but added that his office was only brought into the case in November of last year. His office was brought in under the request of Cedar County’s prosecuting attorney and was appointed as special prosecutor by Gov. Mike Parson.
He said his office made the case “a top priority.” From documents seized from the property, and interviews from victims, the AG said his team compiled the extensive charges.
Circle of Hope Girl Ranch closed its doors in September of 2020. Boyd opened the ranch in 2006 as a "school that he claimed could reform rebellious teenage girls," according to NBC News.
The Kansas City Star reported that the Householders deny all allegations of abuse.
The couple’s daughter, Amanda Householder, lived with her parents at Circle of Hope Ranch and has been advocating for the closure of her parent’s ranch on social media for a year. She said more than the 16 victims Schmitt identified in the charges, she has been in contact with over 80 women who allege abuse.
The charges come on the year anniversary of Amanda Householder going public with her story on social media.
“A year to the day we decided to no longer remain quiet and to go fully public with our story, they were arrested,” Amanda said. “All of our hard work has paid off.”
Amanda emphasized her shock that any action was taken. She said when she first went public with her story, she was on the verge of giving up – after her claims had gone unnoticed for years.
"A lot of us at that time were done, we were just not going to be able to continue anymore,” Amanda said. “I don't know how to put it other than like, we were finally heard.”
The charges were filed as House Bill 560 makes its way through the legislature. The bill would establish regulations meant to ensure that the homes like the one the Householders ran are regulated.
Rep. Keri Ingle (D- Lee’s Summit) is a co-sponsor of the bill with Rep. Rudy Viet (R- Wardsville).
“I think that anyone’s who’s listening to the details of the counts is going to be horrified and chilled,” Ingle said. “So, I don’t know how that would not be compelling, so I hope that it will help encourage lawmakers to move forward.”
The bill was voted out of committee in February. Amanda said that while these changes are a victory, legislation is the only way the state can assure these abuses won’t continue.
“They need to be held accountable too,” Amanda said. “I'm just hoping that with the bill passing, or the bill, I'm hoping the bill will pass and something gets done.”
The Householders started their career in homes for troubled teens at Agape Boarding School. Agape is also in Cedar County and is currently under investigation by Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Amanda said her parents took the abusive discipline tactics they learned at Agape and applied them to Circle of Hope.
She said the boys abused at Agape and the victims of her parents at Circle of Hope are her focus, but she feels like these charges help her feel a sense of justice as well.
"I'm not a victim, like the girls,” Amanda said. “They were sent away to get help and they were traumatized at the hands of my parents. But I'm a victim of my parents because I was raised that way. I was beaten, I was humiliated. I was tortured as a child.”
Amanda said she has not been approached to serve as a witness in her parent's trial, but she would be willing to testify.