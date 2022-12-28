JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri state court ruled to protect care for Planned Parenthood Medicaid patients Wednesday, according to a news release from the organization.
Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem found the Missouri Department of Social Services' (DSS) refusal to reimburse care to Missouri patients through the Medicaid program violated the state's constitution.
According to the news release, the ruling comes after Planned Parenthood Great Plains (PPGP) and Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri (PPSLRSWMO) filed a lawsuit earlier this year. The lawsuit states DSS's "defunding," blocked reimbursements to patients seeking care from Planned Parenthood this year.
After Gov. Mike Parson signed an appropriations bill denying reimbursements, DSS halted payments to Planned Parenthood in March 2022. These payments would've been distributed to patients receiving care at Planned Parenthood health centers. Services including birth control, cancer screenings and STI testing/treatment are provided through MO HealthNet, Missouri's Medicaid program.
The state court's decision affirms a 2020 state Supreme Court ruling that found using the state's budget to defund Planned Parenthood is unconstitutional.
"The Missouri legislature’s open disregard for precedent and state law has failed, again," Yamelsie Rodríguez, president and CEO of PPSLRSWMO, said. "Today’s decision re-affirms federal Medicaid law, which protects every patient’s right to choose their provider."
Targeting a specific provider also violates federal Medicaid law, which protects every patient’s freedom to choose any willing and qualified provider.
"We’ll continue providing high-quality health care to Missourians, as we have for nearly nine decades," Emily Wales, president and CEO of PPGP, said. "Our doors are open to all."
According to the release, Planned Parenthood health centers continue to serve MO HealthNet patients at no cost.