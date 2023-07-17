JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) has rebranded Missouri CLAIM, the statewide insurance assistance program, to Missouri SHIP, in line with its 30-year anniversary.
The program was rebranded in tandem with its 30-year anniversary and to clarify that Missouri SHIP is the official state program for insurance assistance, according to the Missouri SHIP website.
Missouri CLAIM, now known as Missouri SHIP, is a free resource provided by the state that offers assistance to residents eligible for Medicare.
The program helps consumers choose a plan that best meets their needs, according to a release from MO DCI.
Missourians on a limited income can also use Missouri SHIP to determine whether they qualify for a low-income subsidy and Medicare savings programs to lower prescription costs.