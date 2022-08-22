JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's Division of Senior and Disability Services launched an easy-to-use resource line for Missouri seniors. Individuals can call the resource line and enter their zip code, which will automatically be connected to their local Agency on Aging (AAA) for assistance. The toll-free number is 1-800-235-5503.
“Missouri’s best-kept secret is now easily accessible to all Missourians,” Mindy Ulstad, Department of Health and Services Bureau of Senior Programs' chief, said. “Being able to provide timely and informative assistance for Missouri seniors and caregivers through the resource line is another way that our agency is fulfilling our mission to be the leader in promoting, protecting and partnering for health of all Missourians.”
In addition to answering the calls, AAAs have trained professionals who do intake assessments and ensure the caller is getting all the services they need to stay healthy and safe.
As well as meeting the needs of the individuals in their areas, the AAAs offer a variety of other services, including the following:
- Information and assistance (helping to provide information to get the individual or their caregiver to the correct programs and services to meet their needs).
- In-home service (Personal care, homemaker, and respite services for non-Medicaid older adults).
- Transportation.
- Senior legal assistance (services provided by legal aids or private attorneys, paid for by the AAAs).
- Nutrition (both home-delivered and congregate meals).
- Disease prevention and health promotion programs (programs designed to help older adults stay healthy and address any diseases they may have).
- Family caregiver support (caregiver respite, support groups, training, supplemental supplies like depends, liquid nutrition, durable medical equipment, etc.).
- Long-term care ombudsman services working to improve the quality of life for residents of long-term care through advocacy, education and empowerment.
The AAAs offer a variety of other services. Anyone over the age of 60 can receive these services for free, regardless of their income. Family caregiver services can support any caregiver over the age of 18.
Learn more about Missouri’s senior and disability services at health.mo.gov/seniors.