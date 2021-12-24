NORTH POLE – Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and Missouri State Veterinarian Dr. Steve Strubberg teamed up with Santa's veterinarian to approve his livestock movement papers.
"Thanks to our animal health team, Santa can visit homes throughout Missouri," MDA said in a tweet.
Santa's reindeer have been cleared to fly his sleigh this Christmas!🦌The MDA team worked with Santa's veterinarian to approve his livestock movement papers.Thanks to our animal health team, Santa can visit homes throughout Missouri! 🎄 See the official Certificate here. pic.twitter.com/BIp3cUiWDZ— Missouri Dept. of Ag (@MoAgriculture) December 21, 2021
Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph have all been given clearance to cross state lines.
Rudolph underwent additional testing to prove he’s the most famous reindeer of all, according to a news release.
Santa’s reindeer tested negative for tuberculosis and brucellosis, according to the certificate of veterinary inspection signed by veterinarian Dr. Hermey Elf.