MISSOURI - The Missouri Department of Corrections will allow visitors regardless of vaccination status, starting on Oct. 1.
Restrictions have been set to "protect the health and safety of visitors, offenders and staff":
- Visits must be scheduled in advance.
- All visitors, staff and offenders will be required to wear a mask or face covering while in the visiting area.
- All visitors must pass a COVID screening with a temperature check prior to entering the check-in area.
- Visiting rooms will be operating at 75% capacity.
- A maximum of two visitors can come to a visit. Children under 24 months are not included in the two-person limit.
- Electrostatic sprayers are used to clean the visiting rooms before and after visits.
The Missouri Department of Corrections asks that visitors check their specific facility's visiting hours.
They also say while visitors do not have to be vaccinated, they highly encourage visitors to get vaccinated to protect their loved ones and others who are incarcerated.
Standard visiting rules will still apply. You can view them on the Missouri Department of Correction's website.