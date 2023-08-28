JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson held a ceremonial signing of bills on Monday at the Missouri Capitol. Among the 10 Senate bills that were signed, Senate bill 25 will provide an expansion of broadband access across Missouri.
This bill also removes the taxation of federal grants coming in to assist the expansion, as well.
"Broadband has been a priority in this administration for the last, over five years now," Parson said. "You will see some remarkable things happen in years to come with broadband, at the pace we're going in the state of Missouri, it's a matter of getting it in the ground and getting people hooked up and be able to provide this service, but I mean, lots of people are working on that."
The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) is working to strategize the next steps for the implementation of expanding broadband in Missouri.
The DED also submitted a five-year plan for Missouri's broadband expansion on Monday to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
"It's a bit of a complicated timeline, there are several steps that go into it," said BJ Tanksley, the director of the Office of Broadband Development with the Missouri DED. "But it starts this winter, where we will show a map of broadband availability. We'll allow providers, communities and individuals to weigh in on that. And then in the spring time of 2024, we anticipate allowing our first round of broadband grants."
When the time comes for broadband grants to be approved and distributed, those who live in Missouri and don't have access to internet broadband will be able to choose their own providers.
"We offer competitive grants, broadband providers of any sort apply for them and then once they're approved or awarded, we help work through that process," Tanksley said. "Which is getting all of the permits ready at the federal level ... and that sort of thing. But then we also do it at a reimbursement basis, meaning that when that provider spends funds, we reimburse to the level of funds that we agreed to."
For those who don't see the point of the usage of broadband, Tanksley says Missouri residents will not be forced to implement it.
"The Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program (BEAD) is largely focused on the availability of infrastructure," Tanksley said. "That is meaning, you have it available to you."
The broadband expansion project was estimated to be around $2 billion. Tanksley says between funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the BEAD program, Missouri will be able to met its required funding for the expansion.
Funding for the broadband expansion will be available by the end of 2028. The DED is hoping that everyone who wants to participate in the expansion, will be able to receive services starting in the spring of 2024.