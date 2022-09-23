JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation Friday declaring Sept. 26-30 as Clean Energy Week in Missouri.
In this proclamation, Gov. Parson takes note of the clean energy industry's growth and employment of over 51,000 Missourians.
The annual celebration of clean energy will be a week-long recognition of innovation and industries, as well as economic opportunities possible as a result of the use of nuclear, solar, wind, hydropower, geothermal, biomass, carbon capture, utilization and storage, waste-to-energy and low- or no-emissions transportation technologies.
Clean Energy Week is established to recognize energy industries and their efforts to power our daily lives while producing few to no greenhouse gas emissions.
The Missouri DNR promotes environmentally sound and energy-efficient operations of businesses, communities, agriculture and industry for the benefit of all Missourians. These promotions are also considered a core value to the ongoing Missouri State Energy Planning (MoSEP) process, an activity under the Division of Energy.