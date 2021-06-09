MISSOURI - The Director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Carol Comer, has died.

Carol Comer

Comer was named director in 2017. She previously served as Commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management under former Vice President Mike Pence. 

A press release did not state the cause of death.

Multiple state officials and agencies released statements about her death, including Governor Mike Parson. 

“We are greatly saddened and heartbroken to hear of Director Comer’s passing. Carol was an extremely talented and accomplished leader, and the entire state of Missouri grieves alongside her friends and family. Carol brought expertise, energy, and an enthusiastic smile to every project, and she will be deeply missed among our cabinet and in the thousands of lives that she touched. She was a dedicated public servant who loved this state, its people, and the great outdoors. We could not have asked for a better advocate for Missouri’s natural resources. Teresa and I will keep Carol’s loved ones in our prayers as we mourn the loss of this extraordinary individual.”

Missouri DNR tweeted about her death. 

Missouri Public Safety tweeted about her enthusiasm in the office. 

Former Missouri State Representative Kip Kendrick and Attorney General Eric Schmitt also tweeted about her passing. 