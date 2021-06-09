MISSOURI - The Director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Carol Comer, has died.
Comer was named director in 2017. She previously served as Commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management under former Vice President Mike Pence.
A press release did not state the cause of death.
Multiple state officials and agencies released statements about her death, including Governor Mike Parson.
“We are greatly saddened and heartbroken to hear of Director Comer’s passing. Carol was an extremely talented and accomplished leader, and the entire state of Missouri grieves alongside her friends and family. Carol brought expertise, energy, and an enthusiastic smile to every project, and she will be deeply missed among our cabinet and in the thousands of lives that she touched. She was a dedicated public servant who loved this state, its people, and the great outdoors. We could not have asked for a better advocate for Missouri’s natural resources. Teresa and I will keep Carol’s loved ones in our prayers as we mourn the loss of this extraordinary individual.”
Missouri DNR tweeted about her death.
This is a terrible loss for our MoDNR team. We are devastated and send our condolences to her family. She will be missed. https://t.co/Zqivb1Fzpt— Missouri DNR (@MoDNR) June 9, 2021
Missouri Public Safety tweeted about her enthusiasm in the office.
Sharing a building with @MoDNR, the DPS Director's Office staff got to see Carol Comer up close and often. We will miss her enthusiasm and commitment to public service. May her memory be a blessing to her family and all her knew and worked with Director Comer.— MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) June 9, 2021
Former Missouri State Representative Kip Kendrick and Attorney General Eric Schmitt also tweeted about her passing.
I’m very saddened to learn of Carol Comer’s passing. You could tell she was a bright and talented person from the moment you met her. She was a dedicated public servant who served Missouri well. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. May she Rest In Peace.— Kip Kendrick (@Kip_Kendrick) June 9, 2021
We are deeply saddened by the loss of @MoDNR Director Carol Comer, a dedicated and accomplished public servant. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and loved ones. https://t.co/mpAlQbXMbB— Attorney General Eric Schmitt (@AGEricSchmitt) June 9, 2021