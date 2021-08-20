JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS) announced its partnership with Concentric by Ginkgo Bioworks Inc. ("Ginkgo") on August 20. The partnership will allow for pooled SARS-CoV-2 testing in Missouri K-12 classrooms just in time for the 2021-2022 school year.
Beginning Monday, August 23, Concentric will enroll and onboard schools who are interested in the program which will continue throughout the academic year. This program has already been piloted in the state and is immediately accepting sign-ups from individual schools and districts.
The pooled classroom testing combines anterior nasal swab samples from each consenting individual and runs them as a single test. The program will include molecular pooled testing in addition to individual molecular testing for follow-ups.
As a simple, scalable way of testing many people at once, Concentric will help minimize resource strain with laboratory and testing services being provided in partnership with local Missouri labs. Pooled testing accompanies those strategies to fight COVID-19 that are already listed on the Missouri DHSS' website for Elementary and Secondary Schools including vaccination, symptom screening, physical distancing and facilities improvements, masks/face coverings, hand hygiene, use of personal protective equipment and monitoring of return to school after illness. The aforementioned methods are maintained in collaboration with the DESE, MDHSS and Missouri infectious disease physicians.
"We believe this testing program, when combined with additional prevention strategies, will be instrumental in helping schools provide safe onsite learning opportunities and increasing confidence of parents and families," Robert Knodell, Acting Director of DHSS, says.
Support for the program is entirely from the federal American Rescue Plan funds through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These funds allocated $10 billion to states and territories for school testing, with Missouri receiving approximately $185 million to keep track of and prevent COVID-19 in schools.
"Asymptomatic testing provides critical information to educators, public health leaders and community members," Ginkgo's Chief Commercial Officer Matthew McKnight says. "Each of us at Concentric is committed to supporting communities as they work to keep kids in classrooms and COVID out this fall."
To learn more about Missouri's pooled testing program, you may join online webinars or visit the DHSS K-12 screening testing webpage.