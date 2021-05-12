JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has approved the Pfizer COVID vaccine for children aged 12-15 years old, the department announced Wednesday.
The decision comes after both the FDA and CDC gave their approval for younger children to receive the vaccine.
The DHSS said that the Pfizer vaccine was "found to be 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 among participants ages 12-15" in clinical trials.
The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will still be administered to individuals age 18 & older.
The DHSS says that approximately 313,000 more people can now recieve the vaccine in Missouri.